Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Fritz in action after Gauff moves into Wuhan semi-finals

The action continues to motor on in China, with the final two Shanghai semi-final spots up for grabs. Meanwhile, over in Wuhan, a number of big-name stars are targeting places in the final four.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Friday morning!

Let's catch you up with the first quarter-final result from Wuhan, as Coco Gauff (20) continued her superb run of form, sweeping aside Magda Linette (32) 6-0, 6-4 for her ninth consecutive victory.

Aryna Sabalenka (26) - who is eyeing the world No.1 spot - is in action shortly against Magdalena Frech (26), before home favourite Qinwen Zheng (22) takes on Jasmine Paolini (28).

Over in Shanghai, there are just two more semi-final spots up for grabs, with Taylor Fritz (26) taking on David Goffin (33) at 09:00 CET, which is then followed by Novak Djokovic (37), who takes on Jakub Mensik (19).