Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Murray through in US Open

Aryna Sabalenka got over a sloppy start to win her first game of the US Open

The US Open is well and underway as day three is on the horizon! It has been an exciting and perhaps dramatic couple of days already and we are only getting started as top seeds make their appearances in New York. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:02 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) may be the top-ranked American at the US Open but the third seed says she is happy to let red-hot compatriot Coco Gauff (19) carry some of the burden of expectation as they bid to end the country's Grand Slam drought.

World number three Pegula and number six Gauff arrived in New York having won WTA 1000 titles to spark hopes of a first American women's major champion since Sofia Kenin lifted the trophy at the 2020 Australian Open.

Pegula cruised to a 6-2, 6-2, opening win over Camila Giorgi on Tuesday - a day after Gauff rallied to beat Laura Siegemund - and the experienced American said that she did not mind the focus being on her frequent doubles partner at the tournament.

Read the full story here.

7:41 CET - Andy Murray (36) will have his family with him to celebrate his 200th Grand Slam match win on Tuesday, as the Briton joined rare company with a straight-sets defeat of France's Corentin Moutet (24) in the US Open first round.

The veteran is only the ninth man to earn 200 match wins in major competition, despite an abdominal injury that cut short his North American hardcourt campaign ahead of the year's final major.

Read the full story here.

7:30 CET - Former US Open champion Stan Wawrinka (38) said he still had the game for the grandest stage after the Swiss veteran became the oldest man to win a singles contest at the tournament since a 40-year-old Jimmy Connors in 1992.

Wawrinka, who claimed the last of his three Grand Slam titles at New York in 2016, rolled back the years to outclass Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-4, moving with ease despite foot issues that have plagued him in recent years.

Read the full story here.

5:45 CET - 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz didn't struggle to move through to the second round as his opponent Dominik Koepfer was forced to retire due to injury in the second set as the match ended 6-2, 3-2.

World number six Jannik Sinner was also victorious as he defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

It took Hubert Hurkacz over three hours and five sets to get past Marc-Andrea Huesler as the Pole won with 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Later on in the day we'll see world number two Novak Djokovic looking for his 24th Grand Slam title clashing with Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Dominic Stricker and Casper Ruud wrapping up the day with his match against Zhizhen Zhang.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka eased past Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-2 to progress to the second round.

Venus Williams left the competition early on as she lost to Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-1.

A clash of talented teenagers takes place in the evening as Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva meet, and current champion Iga Swiatek faces Daria Saville.