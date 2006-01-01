Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Sinner target Cincinnati titles with US Open looming

Sabalenka is playing in her first Cincinnati final
It's a blockbuster start to the week as Jannik Sinner (22), Frances Tiafoe (26), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jessica Pegula (30) all target glory in Cincinnati, while tournaments in Cleveland, Winston-Salem and Monterrey get underway.

10:20 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there are a couple of notable results to bring you from overnight. 

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner (22) booked his spot in the Cincinnati final after a hard-fought 7-6(9), 5-7, 7-6(4) victory over Alexander Zverev (27) in just over three hours.

The Italian will play home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26) later on after the world number 27 recovered from a slow start to outlast Holger Rune (21) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) in the second semi-final.

Read more here.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

