  2. Tennis
  Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zverev get started in Cincinnati after Swiatek battles through

Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zverev get started in Cincinnati after Swiatek battles through

Sabalenka is in action later today
Sabalenka is in action later todayAFP, Flashscore
With just 11 days until the start of the US Open, preparations continue to ramp up in Cincinnati as several of the world's best players take to the court.

10:08 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play which gets underway around 17:00 CET, there are a few notable results to bring you from overnight.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek (23) survived a brief scare to defeat Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-0, 6-7(8), 6-2, while Karolina Muchova (27), Marta Kostyuk (22) and Caroline Wozniacki (34) all eased through.

On the men's side of the tournament, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) fell to a shock 6-7(2), 4-6 loss against Jiri Lehecka (22) and Frances Tiafoe (26) secured an impressive 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lorenzo Musetti (22).

Check out the full men's draw here and the women's draw here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

