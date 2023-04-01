Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka edges through, Murray to continue Tsitsipas showdown later

It hasn't been the best start in terms of weather for the London Grand Slam, several matches have been interrupted due to the rain. Especially when only a certain number of courts have the ability to close the roof. All that said, the action continues! Interesting clashes taking place all over Wimbledon, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker

17:00 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is into the third round of Wimbledon after a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Yosuke Watanuki (25). He takes on Matteo Berrettini (27) next in what should be a really tasty encounter.

Over on the women's side, former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu (23) was involved in a rollercoaster contest, but eventually came out on top 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7) against Anhelina Kalinina (26). She is into round three in London for the first time.

Andreescu is into the third round Profimedia

16:27 CET - Up next on court one, British No.1 Cameron Norrie (27) against Christopher Eubanks (27). Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz (20) is two sets up on centre court, but is being made to work by Frenchman Alexandre Muller (26).

16:09 CET - She wasn't at her best, she was one game away from defeat in the second set, but in the end, Aryna Sabalenka (25) did it. The world No.2 survived an almighty scare and had to dig deep to beat Varvara Gracheva (22) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. She will have to be better if she wants to win Wimbledon, but at this moment in time, all that matters is the win.

Sabalenka vs Gracheva stats Flashscore

15:53 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has impressively downed Lorenzo Musetti (21) 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round in London. The big-serving Pole should be good on the grass, could he go on a deep run this fortnight? Well, probably not, Novak Djokovic (36) is likely to be next for him.

Hurkacz in action Profimedia

15:43 CET - Marton Fucsovics (31) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) are two more players through to the next round at the All England Club.

15:33 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) - a former Wimbledon finalist who has struggled with persistent injury problems over the last few years - has claimed a seriously good 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur (24). After all his problems, he will be absolutely delighted with that.

14:42 CET - Holger Rune (20) was made to work at times, but the great Dane got the better of Roberto Carballes Baena (30) 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4. Meanwhile, Jule Niemeier (23), the conqueror of French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, has been defeated 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 by Dalma Galfi (24).

14:50 CET - Well, well, well. My apologies when I said Sabalenka could make quick work of Gracheva. The world No.2 has in fact dropped the first set. Keep an eye on that one.

14:48 CET - And Carlos Alcaraz (20) is off on centre court. Should be the start of a thrilling day for those lucky enough to get tickets for the showcase court this Friday, with FOUR matches in store.

14:22 CET - Other winners so far today include Madison Keys (28), Anna Blinkova (24) and Christopher O'Connell (29).

14:17 CET - After having his match postponed last night due to the darkness, Daniil Medvedev (27) got the job done pretty swiftly today, sealing a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(5) over Adrian Mannarino (35). He will be pleased that the contest didn't spill over into a fourth set.

Medvedev vs Mannarino stats Flashscore

14:08 CET - While all the action continues on the outside courts, Aryna Sabalenka (25) has just got today's play underway on court one. The Belarusian faces Varvara Gracheva (22), and guess what, she's a break up after one game. Could be a quick one.

13:24 CET - Petra Kvitova continues to show why many are touting her as one of the favourites to win Wimbledon, crushing Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) 6-2, 6-2. The two-time champion marches on.

Kvitova in action Profimedia

12:43 CET - For all of you Tsitsidosa fans out there (if there are any), one half of the couple is now out of Wimbledon. Paula Badosa (25) was trailing 6-2, 1-0 to Marta Kostyuk (21) before she had to retire from the contest with an injury. The question on absolutely everyone's mind now is: how will this affect Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) later? Tune in this afternoon to find out.

12:06 CET - Right then, play is underway on the outside courts. Lovely weather in London today. Should be great.

5:30 CET - Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova opens the day's action at midday as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich on court 2 before men's world number Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexandre Muller on centre court. That is followed by the highly anticipated end to the Andy Murray versus Stefanos Tsitsipas match, with Murray currently leading two sets to one. Meanwhile, former grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka takes on Novak Djokovic and British number one Cam Norrie takes on Christopher Eubanks in the middle match on court 1.

Elsewhere in the women's side of the draw world number 1 Iga Swiatek takes on 30th seed Petra Martic, whilst second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Varvara Gracheva in the opening match on court 1.