Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka facing Gauff in Wuhan semi, Sinner taking on Machac in Shanghai

Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka facing Gauff in Wuhan semi, Sinner taking on Machac in Shanghai

Sinner is two games away from yet another title
Sinner is two games away from yet another title ČTK / AP / Andy Wong
It's semi-final day in China with Aryna Sabalenka (26) taking on Coco Gauff (20) in Wuhan while Jannik Sinner (23) and Novak Djokovic (37) look to set up a mouthwatering meeting in Shanghai.

10:10 CET - The first semi-finals of the day in both Wuhan and Shanghai will get underway in around 20 minutes.

In Wuhan, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) will take on world number four Coco Gauff (20) in the eighth meeting between the two stars, with the American currently leading their H2H 4-3. 

In Shanghai meanwhile, world number one Jannik Sinner (23) will go up against Tomas Machac (23) of the Czech Republic. 

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
Updated
Djokovic proves staying power to set up Shanghai Masters semi-final meeting with Fritz
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi
Thanks for the memories: Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open titles
Retiring Rafael Nadal remains an inspiring role model and humble idol for fellow pros
'Your legacy will live forever': Novak Djokovic salutes retiring Rafael Nadal
After Rafael Nadal exit, Novak Djokovic left to rage against dying of the light
Most Read
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings