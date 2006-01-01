Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka facing Muchova in Beijing quarters, Tsitsipas through in Shanghai

Sabalenka is three games away from another title

Major names are taking to court in Shanghai today with the second round of the Masters 1000 getting underway, while Beijing is playing host to the last two quarter-finals of the WTA China Open.

10:35 CET - Frenchman Gael Monfils (38) has dumped out the seeded Sebastian Baez (23), beating the Argentinean 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in Shanghai.

10:09 CET - Shanghai's 10th seed is through with Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) winning 7-6, 6-4 against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori (34).

08:08 CET - The action is already underway in Shanghai where there's been something of an upset, with 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) being beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Alexandre Muller (27).

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov (25) is also out, losing 6-3, 7-5 to 14th seed Ben Shelton (21).

