Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka facing Muchova in Beijing quarters, Tsitsipas through in Shanghai

Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka facing Muchova in Beijing quarters, Tsitsipas through in Shanghai

Sabalenka is three games away from another title
Sabalenka is three games away from another titleČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Major names are taking to court in Shanghai today with the second round of the Masters 1000 getting underway, while Beijing is playing host to the last two quarter-finals of the WTA China Open.

10:35 CET - Frenchman Gael Monfils (38) has dumped out the seeded Sebastian Baez (23), beating the Argentinean 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in Shanghai.

10:09 CET - Shanghai's 10th seed is through with Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) winning 7-6, 6-4 against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori (34).

08:08 CET - The action is already underway in Shanghai where there's been something of an upset, with 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) being beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Alexandre Muller (27). 

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov (25) is also out, losing 6-3, 7-5 to 14th seed Ben Shelton (21).

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini wins in Shanghai, Gauff and Badosa move into Beijing semis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in Beijing final, Shanghai Masters underway
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Gauff survives scare to reach China Open semi-finals, Badosa ends Zhang's dream run
Refreshed Carlos Alcaraz raring to go at Shanghai Masters thanks to team events
Carlos Alcaraz says he 'got the joy back' after dramatic Beijing title win
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case will be 'resolved as soon as possible'
Aryna Sabalenka wins 15th match in a row to reach Beijing quarter-finals
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings