Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka into semis, Medvedev downs Rublev

Sabalenka has cruised into the final four

There are four semi-final spots still up for grabs at the US Open, and who fills them will be decided today with the final two quarter-finals of both the men's and women's draw being played.

22:48 CET - It took a few match points to close it out but Daniil Medvedev (27) has defeated Andrey Rublev (25) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Rublev broke first in each of the three sets but Medvedev had too much class and determination for his fellow Russian in the scorching hot conditions in New York.

He will next face the winner of Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Alexander Zverev (26).

Key match stats Flashscore

21:40 CET - In case you miss the match, you catch the highlights from Aryna Sabalenka's (25) quarter-final win over Zheng Qinwen (20) below.

21:34 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has taken a two-set lead over his compatriot Andrey Rublev (25) in their quarter-final.

It's going to take a mammoth effort for Rublev to turn this one around!

20:45 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has the lead, having taken the first set 6-4.

20:00 CET - The second match of the evening, the quarter-final between Russians Daniil Medvedev (27) and Andrey Rublev (25) is underway.

You can follow the action here.

19:28 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) has booked her spot in the semi-finals after beating Zheng Qinwen (20) 6-1, 6-4.

She will next face the winner of Marketa Vondrousova (24) and Madison Keys (28).

Key match stats Flashscore

18:47 CET - The first set of the clash between Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Zheng Qinwen (20) hasn't lasted long, with the former winning it 6-1.

Follow the match here.

16:45 CET - The final round of quarter-final matches will begin in just over an hour when second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) takes on rising star Zheng Qinwen (20) in the penultimate women's match of the last eight.

Around 90 minutes after that, Daniil Medvedev (27) will take on Andrey Rublev (25) in a mouthwatering all-Russian clash.

How their last four meetings have gone Flashscore

09:42 CET - After making it through to the semi-finals last night, Novak Djokovic (36) admitted he's struggling to have fun at the US Open due to the pressure and stress he's experiencing.

"I'm trying to enjoy the moments on the court, but there's so much stress and pressure going on that it's hard to have fun, so to say, on the court," Djokovic told reporters.

Read the full story here

08:13 CET - Before Shelton's win, Karolina Muchova (27) set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff (19) by winning 6-0, 6-3 against Sorana Cirstea (33).

"I felt very good actually from the start till the end," Muchova told reporters.

"I had a good feeling with the ball from the baseline, I felt good on the net, slicing, and with my whole game. I really like the court and like the atmosphere and I was enjoying it."

Read more here

07:21 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which has started with a bang. Just under an hour ago, unseeded American Ben Shelton (20) beat 10th seed and compatriot Frances Tiafoe (25) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 to set up a semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic (36).

Read more about his win here