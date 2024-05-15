Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka moves into Rome semi-finals, Zverev to play Fritz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka moves into Rome semi-finals, Zverev to play Fritz

Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka moves into Rome semi-finals, Zverev to play Fritz

Sabalenka is seeking her first clay-court title of the season
Sabalenka is seeking her first clay-court title of the seasonReuters
On a day of quarter-final action in Rome, four of the biggest names in women's tennis will do battle in the Italian capital before Alexander Zverev takes on Taylor Fritz.

16:55 CET - Alejandro Tabilo's (26) dream run continues! Novak Djokovic's Chilean conquerer has beaten Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-3, 6-4 to become the first men's semi-finalist. 

14:23 CET - World number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) has booked her spot in the final four in Rome after breezing past Jelena Ostapenko (26) 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka has been in fearsome form and will next face the winner of Victoria Azarenka (34) and Danielle Collins (30), who face off this evening.

The other women's semi-final will be contested by top seed Iga Swiatek (22) and third seed Coco Gauff (22) tomorrow.

11:00 CET - We have quite the day ahead of us in the Italian capital with the quarter-finals on both the men's and women's sides throwing up some mouthwatering clashes.

Here's what the schedule looks like:

Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka - 13:00 CET

Alejandro Tabilo vs Zhizhen Zhang - 15:00 CET

Victoria Azarenka vs Danielle Collins - 19:00 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz - 20:30 CET

08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Italian Open action!

Play in Rome will begin at 13:00 CET. 

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerSabalenka ArynaOstapenko JelenaAzarenka VictoriaCollins DanielleGauff CocoSwiatek Iga
Tennis
'Best ever' tennis takes outsider Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-finals
Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into the semi-finals in Rome
Updated
Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys
Updated
Daniil Medvedev's Rome Open title defence ended by USA's Tommy Paul
Alejandro Tabilo follows Novak Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Zheng Qinwen triumphs in Rome against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings