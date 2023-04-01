Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka out of Montreal, De Minaur knocks out Medvedev in Toronto

00:07 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) claimed a really tight win over good friend Coco Gauff (19), downing her American compatriot 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
22:44 CET - Alex De Minaur (24) is into his first ever Masters semi-final after upsetting American hard court specialist and 2021 Toronto champion Daniil Medvedev (27) 7-6(7), 7-5 with a superb performance. The Aussie was down a break in both sets, but staged two comebacks to seal a seriously impressive win.
21:54 CET - And our ATP Flashmoment is a stunning forehand slap from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) in his victory in Toronto earlier today.
21:49 CET - Our WTA Flashmoment of the day comes from the match between Bencic and Kivtova, with the former displaying her brutal hitting in the first set.
21:34 CET - Both players suffered injury issues during the match, but Belinda Bencic (26) eventually defeated Petra Kvitova (33) 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-1.
21:15 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) is out of Montreal! The Belarusian was defeated by Liudmila Samsonova (24) in a thrilling affair 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3. Samsonova is now into her first-ever quarter-final at WTA 1000 level.
20:26 CET - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) is into the semi-finals in Toronto after cruising past Mackenzie McDonald (28) 6-4, 6-2. It is his first Masters semi on a hard court.
18:44 CET - Play is underway in Canada, with Aryna Sabalenka (25) in action in Montreal and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) on court in Toronto. We will provide you with all the scores and updates.
6:01 CET - Hello, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. Overnight, World number one Carlos Alcaraz had yet another hard-fought victory as he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in just over two-and-a-half hours, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.
Andy Murray was forced to withdraw with an abdominal strain against Jannik Sinner as the world number eight moved to the quarter-finals swiftly.
Gael Monfils defeated Aleksandar Vukic while Tommy Paul was victorious in the All-American clash against Marcos Giron.
Another one will be taking place in Montreal later on today as Coco Gauff got past Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-0 to face compatriot Jessica Pegula in the final eight this afternoon.
World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Danielle Collins who was also part of the overnight action as she triumphed over local Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-3.
World number four Elena Rybakina got comfortably past Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 to move to the quarter-finals.