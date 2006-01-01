Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka takes on home favourite Pegula in women's US Open final

After 12 days of drama and excitement in the women's tournament, it's time for another champion to be crowned as Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Jessica Pegula (30) take to the court in a heavyweight final.

21:15 CET - Less than an hour to go until the women's final, with home favourite Jessica Pegula (30) looking for her first-ever Grand Slam as she takes on Aryna Sabalenka (26).

It's been a challenging year for the American, but she is ready for the challenge.

Jessica Pegula speaking ahead of the final Flashscore

20:06 CET - Our first final of the day at Flushing Meadows has come to a close with the Australian pair Max Purcell (26) and Jordan Thompson (30) winning the men's doubles final with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Germany's Kevin Krawietz (32) and Tim Puetz (36).

19:40 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has been in destructive form throughout the tournament, sweeping aside the likes of Qinwen Zheng (21), Emma Navarro (23) and Elise Mertens (28) en route to the final.

Sabalenka's recent results Flashscore

19:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our coverage of the US Open women's final between second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) and American favourite Jessica Pegula (30).

The Belarusian leads the head-to-head record 5-2, including a recent victory in the Cincinnati final, but with Pegula having lost just once in her last 16 matches, it promises to be a fascinating clash between two players searching for a maiden title at Flushing Meadows.

The match is due to get underway around 22:00 CET.