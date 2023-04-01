Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka wins, Alcaraz on court

The US Open is producing quite the drama with Elena Rybakina (24) out and Novak Djokovic (36) surviving an almighty scare, and we still have a full day ahead of us...

20:57 CET - Cameron Norrie (28) is out of the US Open after losing 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to the much lower-ranked Matteo Arnaldi (22).

A little earlier, Madison Keys (28) defeated Liudmila Samsonova (24) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to book her spot in the fourth round.

19:01 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is out on court and cruising, winning the first set 6-2 against Dan Evans (33).

18:37 CET - The first women's matches of the day are over and produced no surprises, with Aryna Sabalenka (25) winning 6-1, 6-1 against Clara Burel (22) and Daria Kasatkina (26) beating Greet Minnen (26) 6-3, 6-4.

17:27 CET - The evening's tennis is underway! Michael Mmoh (25), Daria Kasatkina (26) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) are all in action.

11:52 CET - We have some mouthwatering clashes ahead of us today, with perhaps the standout tie being the match between world number three Jessica Pegula (29) and Elina Svitolina (28).

Before that, men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) will face Dan Evans (33), and that will be followed by a clash between Stan Wawrinka (38) and Jannik Sinner (22).

Three in a row for Sinner Flashscore

09:30 CET - The American Dream is very much alive at the US Open with five players in total winning overnight on home turf to make it through.

Read all about their matches here

07:50 CET - Things weren't so dramatic for fellow American Taylor Fritz (25), who looked impressive in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 win over Jakub Mensik (18).

07:44 CET - Coco Gauff (19) didn't have an easy time of things either, losing the first set to Elise Mertens (27) before coming back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

07:35 CET - If he were to lose, it would have been the second big shock of the evening session in New York because a few hours ago, women's fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) lost 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to world number 30 Sorana Cirstea (33).

Read the match report here

07:33 CET - Djokovic survives! After losing the first two sets, the number two seed regrouped and has ultimately beaten Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. That was a close shave.

Click here to read the match report

07:17 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which it's fair to say has started in style with Novak Djokovic (36) currently in a fifth-set decider after fighting back from two sets down against compatriot Laslo Djere (28).