Tennis Tracker: Sakkari and Rune crash out on first day of US Open, Swiatek and Ruud win

Swiatek is the top seed on the women's side

The final Grand Slam of the year is here with the US Open starting on Monday. Plenty of big names hit the hard courts of New York on day one with a couple of shock results already.

22:57 CET - Mayar Sherif (27) is another one leaving the US Open early after she lost 6-3, 7-5 to Lin Zhu (29).

22:18 CET - It was all plain sailing but world number five Casper Ruud (24) is through to the second round after defeating Emilio Nava (21) 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

The match lasted almost three and a half hours!

22:15 CET - Understandably, Maria Sakkari (28) was in a downcast mood after being dumped out of the US Open at the first hurdle. You can hear her thoughts below.

22:08 CET - Women’s fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) has eased into the second round after beating Marta Kostyuk (21) 6-2, 6-1.

21:50 CET - Men’s 10th seed Frances Tiafoe (25) is safely into the second round after beating wild card Learner Tien (17) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1.

21:48 CET - American Sloane Stephens (30) is out of the US Open after losing to 19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

21:32 CET - Another big upset on day one!

Fourth seed Holger Rune (20) is out of the US Open in the first round after losing to Roberto Carballes Baena (30). The match ended 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

21:05 CET - The USA’s Danielle Collins (29) has breezed past young Czech Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 6-2, 6-0.

20:43 CET - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has started his US Open journey with a win, too. He beat Marcos Giron (30) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

20:20 CET - Young American hope Ben Shelton (20) has moved into the second round on the men’s side after defeating Argentine Pedro Cachin (28) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

19:19 CET - Top seed Iga Swiatek (22) has advanced with ease, thrashing Rebecca Peterson (28) 6-0, 6-1.

19:07 CET - Dominic Thiem (29) has picked up one of his best wins of the year, beating Halle champion Alexander Bublik (26) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to move into the next round.

Bublik vs Thiem stats Flashscore

18:50 CET - We have our first big upset, with eighth seed Maria Sakkari (28) losing 6-4, 6-4 to world number 71 Rebeka Masarova (24).

18:23 CET - 10th seed Karolina Muchova (27) has made the perfect start to her campaign, winning 6-4, 6-0 against Australian wildcard Storm Hunter (29).

Muchova vs Hunter stats Flashscore

17:10 CET - The 2023 US Open is underway! 14 matches have just started, and in a matter of minutes, 2020 champion Dominic Thiem (29) will begin his tournament against 25th seed Alexander Bublik (26).

Follow the match here

14:30 CET - One of the headline matches on the first day’s play at the US Open will be Novak Djokovic’s (36) tournament opener.

The Serb will be gunning for a record-extending 24th Gand Slam title in New York and the world number one ranking to boot.

You can read all about that and the rest of the tournament build-up here.

11:43 CET - Ahead of the start of the final Grand Slam of the year later today, you can check out the men's Order of Play here and the women's Order of Play here.

11:32 CET - This US Open will be Jack Sock's last, with the American retiring from tennis at the end of the tournament.

Read the full story here

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the first day of the US Open! The action will get underway at 17:00 CET.