Tennis Tracker: Sakkari and Rybakina through in Miami, Wozniacki stunned by Kalinina

It's a day of golden oldies in Miami with Kei Nishikori (34) taking to the court for the first time since July and Caroline Wozniacki (33) looking to continue her impressive comeback.

08:48 CET - Elsewhere, on the men's side, there were straight-set victories for Gael Monfils (37) and Roman Safiullin (26) over Dusan Lajovic (33) and Diego Schwartzman (31) respectively.

08:10 CET - Good morning! A couple of notable results to bring you on the women's side, with fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) recovering from a set down to outlast Clara Tauson (21) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 and Victoria Azarenka (34) battling past Peyton Stearns (22) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

23:55 CET - Yannick Hanfmann (32) has downed Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to progress to the second round in Miami while, on the women's side, Jelena Ostapenko (26) has gotten past Laura Siegemund (36), winning 7-6(3), 6-4.

That's all from us today on the Tracker but the tennis continues into the night with Victoria Azarenka (34) and Elena Rybakina (24) both in action.

22:58 CET - Madison Keys (29) made light work of Diana Shnaider (19), securing a straightforward 6-2, 6-4 victory. However, Liudmila Samsonova (25) was knocked out after suffering a shock 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 defeat at the hands of Yulia Putinseva (29).

21:26 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) has been knocked out of Miami, suffering a 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 loss to Anhelina Kalinina (27) in three hours and 17 minutes, despite at one point leading by a set and break.

Maria Sakkari (28) had no such issue, with last week's Indian Wells runner-up easing to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yue Yuan (25).

20:40 CET - Kei Nishikori's (34) return to the court didn't last too long, the veteran was beaten by Sebastian Ofner (27) 6-3, 6-4 in the first round in Miami.

19:41 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is into the second round in Miami after beating Adam Walton (24) 7-5, 6-4. Over on the women's side, Anna Kalinskaya (25) had an easy time of it, cruising past Xiyu Wang (22) 6-2, 6-2.

18:49 CET - The day has started in style with an entertaining three-setter between world number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Diane Parry (21), which the former has won 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

One seed hasn't made it through the early games though with Elise Mertens (28) losing 6-2, 6-2 to Taylor Townsend (27).

17:37 CET - There is a little rain delay in Miami, but Katie Boulter (27) has still managed to make it through. After Boulter won the first set on a tiebreak, Brenda Fruhvirtova (16) unfortunately had to retire from the contest.

15:50 CET - Today's matches will begin in just over 10 minutes, and while two of the first to start are men's clashes, it's the three early women's matches that stand out; you can follow them below.

13:05 CET - It will be a little while until the tennis starts for the day but to get you in the swing of things, you can read about Jannik Sinner’s quest to get back to winning ways in Miami following his first loss of the season in Indian Wells last week.

12:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's Miami Open action!