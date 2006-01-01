Tennis Tracker: Sakkari facing Niemeier in Bad Homburg, Samsonova sails through

Maria Sakkari is in action this afternoon

With just a week until the start of Wimbledon, it's the last chance for players to build momentum at tournaments in Bad Homburg, Mallorca and Eastbourne.

14:29 CET - Rinky Hijikata (23) is the first man through in Mallorca today, beating Luca Nardi (20) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, while Magda Linette (32) has battled past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in Eastbourne.

13:38 CET - A few early results to bring you, with Liudmila Samsonova (25) and Linda Noskova (19) both through in Bad Homburg after straight-set wins over Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) and Taylor Townsend (28) respectively.

Meanwhile, in Eastbourne, Anhelina Kalinina (27) has moved into the next round after a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory against Sorana Cirstea (34).

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!