Tennis Tracker: Sakkari in Guadalajara final, Auger-Aliassime victorious in Laver Cup

Top seeds are taking court quite literally from east to west as we bring you the latest action and updates from Canada, Mexico and China. Everything from opening rounds to finals here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

10:40 CET - Xiyu Wang (22) has produced an upset by defeating Magda Linette (31) and winning the Guangzhou Open after a 6-0, 6-2 triumph.

8:59 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) reached the Chengdu Open quarter-final after winning against Juan Pablo Varillas (27) 6-3, 6-4. Sebastian Korda (23) reached the final eight as well, though of the Zhuhai Open after defeating Alexandre Muller (26) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

5:47 CET - Youth triumphed over experience as Felix Auger Aliassime got comfortably past Gael Monfils in the Laver Cup, winning 6-4, 6-3. Meanwhile in Guadalajara Maria Sakkari managed to beat Caroline Garcia to reach the final after a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 result. The current champion will take on Caroline Dolehide in an attempt to keep her crown.

Speaking of finals, Magda Linette meets Xiyu Wang this morning in the Guangzhou Open final. 

Much more action is taking place in China as Andy Murray clashes with Aslan Karatsev for a place in the Zhuhai Open quarter-finals while Alexander Zverev and Lorenzo Musetti look to do the same with their respective challenges in Chengdu.

