Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins Guadalajara Open, Tiafoe fights off Hurkacz in Laver Cup

  Flashscore News
  Tennis
We bring you the result of a well-built-up final, the quarter-finals in Chengdu and Zhuhai, China as well as some exciting Laver Cup action. Stay tuned as we update on the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

6:12 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) of Greece ended American Caroline Dolehide's (25) fairytale run in the Guadalajara Open final on Saturday to win her first WTA 1000 crown and end a four-year title drought.

Second seed Sakkari powered past Dolehide, who is ranked 111th in the world, for a 7-5, 6-3 victory to capture her second career title, ending the week without dropping a set.

Sakkari had lost six finals since winning her first title at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat in 2019. She finished runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Guadalajara last year.

"We've heard so many bad things - that I will never win a title, that I'm a top-five player with only winning one title," said Sakkari, who broke down in tears after her win.

5:47 CET - Frances Tiafoe defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the overnight Laver Cup action after an animated contest ending in 7-5, 6-3. 

Looking to book a semi-final spot in Chengdu are Alexander Zverev who takes on Miomir Kecmanovic, Lorenzo Musetti facing Arthur Rinderknech as well Jordan Thompson and Grigor Dimitrov.

Same target in Zhuhai as Mackenzie McDonald, Sebastian Korda, Cameron Norrie, and Jan-Lennard Struff are taking to court this morning.

