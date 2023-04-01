Tennis Tracker: Samsonova into Montreal final, Sinner taking on De Minaur in Toronto

De Minuar is just one win away from his first ATP Masters title

As some of tennis' big names compete in Montreal and Toronto in the WTA and ATP tours, attention turns to the final of both competitions after a highly competitive week. Jannik Sinner (21) faces Alex De Minuar (24) in Toronto, whilst Elena Rybakina (24) faces Russian Liudmila Samsonova (24) in a rain-delayed semi-final.

23:06 CET - Sinner has clinched the first set in Toronto 6-4 after a number of exchanged breaks of serve. He is one set away from victory.

22:38 CET - The Toronto final between Jannik Sinner (21) and Alex de Minaur (24) is underway, and you can follow that live on Flashscore. Both players are targeting their first Masters 1000 trophy.

21:24 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (24) is into the Montreal final - her first WTA 1000 final! The Russian mounted an imperious comeback to totally turn the match on its head and beat Elena Rybakina (24) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. Rybakina's game totally fell apart after the first set bizarrely, while Samsonova found her groove at the perfect time. She will face Jessica Pegula (29) in the final later on.

Samsonova vs Rybakina highlights Flashscore

21:10 CET - Well, what a turnaround in Montreal. After being obliterated in the first set, Samsonova now leads 1-6, 6-1, 3-2, up a break. She's closing in on a place in the final.

20:13 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) has just won her first set in the Canadian Open semi-final against Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-1. If the Kazakh makes it through, she will have to play the final today due to rain delay earlier.

7:33 CET - Hello and welcome to finals day! After a fascinating week building up to the US Open, we have seen both Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) (the world number one's on the ATP and WTA tours) crash out.

Alex De Minuar has arguably been the standout performer as he reached his first ATP Masters final and is just one win away from a truly memorable week in the Aussie's career.

Can he overcome Italian youngster and highly talented Jannik Sinner to do so? The Italian has been impressive in his own right in Toronto, making light work of a Tommy Paul (26) 6-4, 6-4, who was just on the back of an upset victory against Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, in the WTA Tour, world number four Elena Rybakina will hope for a quicker finish against Lliudmila Samsonova than her epic three-set victory over Daria Kasatkina (26) in the quarter-finals which went on until gone four in the morning CET.