Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez and Ekaterina Alexandrova book their spots in finals

One final day of tennis before the long-anticipated US Open begins, before that however, the finals of both ATP and WTA tournaments in Winston-Salem and Cleveland respectively are set to unfold tonight. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:45 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has enjoyed the budding rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) like everyone else, but said he hopes to crash their party at the US Open and play the role of disruptor this fortnight.

World number one Alcaraz, the defending champion in New York, and second-ranked Djokovic, a 23-times major winner, have won the last five Grand Slams and created huge expectations for a possible US Open showdown in the final.

"I think it's great for tennis that we have these two guys playing against each other right now," Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, told reporters on Friday.

"It's a great story, but then the tournament starts and hopefully we can - when I say 'we,' I mean me personally or someone else - we're going to try to beat them and stop them from playing each other.

5:30 CET - Some overnight action confirmed our finalists tonight as it took Sebastian Baez over three hours to get past Borna Coric winning 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in a mouth-watering clash to set up the finale against Jiri Lehecka in Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, Ekaterina Alexandrova is now one step away from the title after defeating Lin Zhu 7-5, 6-2. She will have to get past Sara Sorribes Tormo tonight.

The Spaniard comes in after triumphing over Tatjana Maria in the final four 6-4, 6-3.

