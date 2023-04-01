Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka

Yesterday we had the conclusion of the WTA Cleveland tournament where Sara Sorribes Tormo was the unlikely champion, and today we bring you the result of the Winston-Salem final. With both of those now finished, the focus will slowly shift towards the US Open which begins tomorrow. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:50 CET - Sebastian Baez managed to comfortably get past Jiri Lehecka to lift the Winston-Salem title. Becoming the first Argentinian to win three titles in one season since 2013 as he was victorious 6-4, 6-3. It is also his second consecutive title after winning the Austrian Open.

Baez - Lehecka highlights Flashscore