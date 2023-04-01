Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka
Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka
Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka
Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka
Profimedia
Yesterday we had the conclusion of the WTA Cleveland tournament where Sara Sorribes Tormo was the unlikely champion, and today we bring you the result of the Winston-Salem final. With both of those now finished, the focus will slowly shift towards the US Open which begins tomorrow. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:50 CET - Sebastian Baez managed to comfortably get past Jiri Lehecka to lift the Winston-Salem title. Becoming the first Argentinian to win three titles in one season since 2013 as he was victorious 6-4, 6-3. It is also his second consecutive title after winning the Austrian Open.

Baez - Lehecka highlights
Flashscore
Baez post-match interview
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sorribes Tormo lifts Cleveland title as Baez takes opening Salem final set
Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final, Alexandrova into Cleveland showpiece
Tennis Tracker: Garcia knocked out of Cleveland, Korda into Winston-Salem semis
Show more
Tennis
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from US Open due to back injury
Daniil Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open
Novak Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment
Players have their say on idea of future WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Caroline Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback
Mikael Ymer retires after failing to overturn doping suspension
Coco Gauff ready to continue Serena Williams' legacy at next week's US Open
US Open to deploy Video Review system to help officials
Most Read
Football Tracker: Messi scores first MLS goal as City ready to play without Guardiola
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton close in on Baleba as United interested in Reguilon
Man Utd fight back from two down to fend off Nottingham Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |