Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez set to take on Mariano Navone in Rio final

Baez is targeting the Rio title
Profimedia, Flashscore
This week's tournaments in Dubai, Doha and Los Cabos have all been completed, so it's just the Rio final to be played later today with Sebastian Baez (23 taking on fellow Argentine Mario Navone (22) in the showpiece.

20:35 CET - The Rio final is just under an hour away, with two Argentines looking to reign victorious as Sebastian Baez (23) takes on Mariano Navone (22). Baez will be looking to win his fourth ATP title, while qualifier Navone is targeting his first piece of silverware.

Follow the final live at Flashscore.

08:42 CET - Mariano Navone (22) has sealed his place in the Rio showpiece, easing past second seed and defending champion Cameron Norrie (28) 6-4, 6-2

The Argentine will face compatriot and world number 25 Sebastian Baez (23) in the final at 21:30 CET later today

08:05 CET - There was a big match played overnight in Los Cabos, with Jordan Thompson (29) securing his maiden ATP title after a superb 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud (25). 

You can read more about the match here. 

07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! It's a relatively quiet one today, with just the Rio final to be played later this evening. 

Jasmine Paolini downs giant-slayer Anna Kalinskaya to win Dubai Championships

