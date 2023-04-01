Tennis Tracker: Second Wimbledon final for Jabeur as she faces Vondrousova

It is the final weekend of Wimbledon, it has been a memorable journey for all involved! Surpising early exits, underdogs, many underdogs, redemption stories and all of it is coming to an end. Novak Djokovic is clashing with Carlos Alcaraz but today our attention is focused on the women's action, follow it all on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

"He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," joked the Serbian who has bent down to eat a handful of grass from the most famous tennis arena after each one of his seven Wimbledon triumphs.

Djokovic has made no secret of his insatiable appetite to hoard more and more records as he looks to leave every rival, especially those whose names crop up in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate, in his shade.

For the first time in his career, Djokovic stands alone on top of the men's Grand Slam totem pole after he won the French Open last month to secure a 23rd major - moving ahead of his great rival Rafael Nadal on the all-time winners' list.

5:25 CET - Ons Jabeur is playing her second consecutive Wimbledon final and third Grand Slam overall, last year she lost to Elena Rybakina, a match she avenged in the quarter-finals of this edition. She got past world number two Aryna Sabalenka, and today for one last step to Grand Slam glory she must defeat Marketa Vondrousova.

The world number 42 missed the 2022 tournament and she could not have returned in better fashion, taking out fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula followed by Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals as she the Czech prepares for her first Grand Slam final against the world number six Tunisian.

