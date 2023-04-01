Tennis Tracker: Second Wimbledon final for Jabeur as she faces Vondrousova

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Second Wimbledon final for Jabeur as she faces Vondrousova
Tennis Tracker: Second Wimbledon final for Jabeur as she faces Vondrousova
Jabeur takes part in her second consecutive Wimbledon final
Jabeur takes part in her second consecutive Wimbledon final
Reuters
It is the final weekend of Wimbledon, it has been a memorable journey for all involved! Surpising early exits, underdogs, many underdogs, redemption stories and all of it is coming to an end. Novak Djokovic is clashing with Carlos Alcaraz but today our attention is focused on the women's action, follow it all on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.
6:31 CET -Carlos Alcaraz24th Grand Slam title
Djokovic and Alcaraz's previous meetings
Flashscore

"He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," joked the Serbian who has bent down to eat a handful of grass from the most famous tennis arena after each one of his seven Wimbledon triumphs.

Djokovic has made no secret of his insatiable appetite to hoard more and more records as he looks to leave every rival, especially those whose names crop up in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate, in his shade.

For the first time in his career, Djokovic stands alone on top of the men's Grand Slam totem pole after he won the French Open last month to secure a 23rd major - moving ahead of his great rival Rafael Nadal on the all-time winners' list.

Read the full story here.

5:25 CET - Ons Jabeur is playing her second consecutive Wimbledon final and third Grand Slam overall, last year she lost to Elena Rybakina, a match she avenged in the quarter-finals of this edition. She got past world number two Aryna Sabalenka, and today for one last step to Grand Slam glory she must defeat Marketa Vondrousova.

The world number 42 missed the 2022 tournament and she could not have returned in better fashion, taking out fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula followed by Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals as she the Czech prepares for her first Grand Slam final against the world number six Tunisian.

Follow the final with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Sinner into first Grand Slam semi as Djokovic sees off Rublev
Tennis Tracker: Rune sees off Dimitrov as Alcaraz needs four sets to get past Berrettini
Show more
Tennis
Insatiable Novak Djokovic ready for ultimate showdown with Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz only gives himself 8 out of 10 after outclassing Medvedev in Wimbledon semi
Daniil Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster after loss in semis
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz mauls Daniil Medvedev to set up dream Wimbledon final with Novak Djokovic
Updated
Swiatek to remain world number one following Sabalenka's defeat to Jabeur at Wimbledon
Jabeur, Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness', chases her Wimbledon dream
Five things to know about Wimbledon finalist Marketa Vondrousova
Novak Djokovic resumes Grand Slam quest at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz faces tough test
Lyudmyla Kichenok dedicates Wimbledon mixed doubles title to Ukraine
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, West Ham sign deal to sell Rice
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster after loss in semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |