Tennis Tracker: Semi-final day full of mouthwatering match-ups

Tennis Tracker: Semi-final day full of mouthwatering match-ups
Reuters
It's semi-final day in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai, and all three tournaments have produced some mouthwatering match-ups.

09:50 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has made into the final of the WTA Elite Trophy, with the Brazilian beating Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-4, 6-1.

09:38 CET - Ahead of today's ATP action in Basel and Vienna, catch up on what happened in yesterday's quarter-finals here

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what is sure to be a thrilling day in the world of tennis, with heavyweight clashes taking place in all three of the ongoing tournaments. 

Tennis
