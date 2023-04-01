Tennis Tracker: Shapovalov & Kerber back in action after disappointing Australian Opens

Kerber is looking to bounce back from disappointment in Melbourne
Reuters
One of the most important skills in the world of tennis is the ability to quickly bounce back from disappointment, and Denis Shapovalov (24) and Angelique Kerber (36) will be looking to do just that today as they return to court after poor Australian Opens.

08:27 CET - There are tournaments currently taking place in Montpellier, Linz and Thailand, and Denis Shapovalov (24) and Angelique Kerber (36) will today play their first matches at the former two, with the Canadian in France and the German in Austria.

Both will be aiming to avoid suffering the same fate as they did at the Australian Open, where they were both knocked out in the opening round. 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

Tennis
