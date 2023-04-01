Tennis Tracker: Shelton and Jabeur in action in China, Pegula cruises through in Seoul

11:39 CET - Laura Siegemund (35) has upset last week's Beijing finalist Liudmila Samsonova (24) in Zhengzhou, defeating the Russian 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
10:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) is the first man into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals after battling back from a set down to claim a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Fabian Marozsan (24).
09:32 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) made lightwork of Ashlyn Krueger (19) in Seoul, dismantling her American compatriot 6-3, 6-1.
07:20 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Thursday morning. On court today is Ben Shelton (21), who faces fellow American Sebastian Korda (23) in Shanghai, while Ons Jabeur (29) and Jessica Pegula (29) are also in action.