Tennis Tracker: Shelton and Jabeur in action in China, Pegula cruises through in Seoul

Shelton faces Korda today
Shelton faces Korda today
The ATP and WTA tournaments in Asia continue to roll on, and the Tennis Tracker will keep you updated with the results and highlights from all the matches today.

11:39 CET - Laura Siegemund (35) has upset last week's Beijing finalist Liudmila Samsonova (24) in Zhengzhou, defeating the Russian 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

10:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) is the first man into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals after battling back from a set down to claim a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Fabian Marozsan (24). 

Marozsan vs Hurkacz highlights
Hurkacz interview
09:32 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) made lightwork of Ashlyn Krueger (19) in Seoul, dismantling her American compatriot 6-3, 6-1.

Pegula vs Krueger highlights
Pegula interview
07:20 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Thursday morning. On court today is Ben Shelton (21), who faces fellow American Sebastian Korda (23) in Shanghai, while Ons Jabeur (29) and Jessica Pegula (29) are also in action.

