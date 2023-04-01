Tennis Tracker: Shelton clinches Tokyo title, Siniakova wins in Nanchang

Tennis Tracker: Shelton clinches Tokyo title, Siniakova wins in Nanchang
Another Sunday has come around, and that means there are a whole host of finals for you on the ATP and WTA Tours. We will have all the results and highlights as champions are crowned.

14:12 CET - The battle of the Czechs in the Nanchang final has not disappointed. Katerina Siniakova (27) has beaten Marie Bouzkova (25) in three sets. Siniakova saved match points in the second set before battling to two tie-break wins in more than three-and-a-half hours of play. The match finished 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 to the world number 60.

11:02 CET - Ben Shelton (21) is the champion in Tokyo! The American has had a fantastic few months, and has now capped it off with his first ever ATP title, defeating Aslan Karatsev (30) 7-5, 6-1. As a result, he will rise into the top 15 in the world rankings.

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker, and today, a number of players will be targeting glory. Ben Shelton (21), Arthur Fils (19) and Gael Monfils (37) are all in final action, and we will keep you up to date with everything that happens.

