Tennis Tracker: Shelton reaches first final, Fernandez knocked out of Nanchang

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Shelton reaches first final, Fernandez knocked out of Nanchang
Tennis Tracker: Shelton reaches first final, Fernandez knocked out of Nanchang
Tsitsipas faces Fils in Antwerp
Tsitsipas faces Fils in Antwerp
Profimedia
It’s set to be a busy day in the world of tennis, with a whole host of semi-finals taking place at six different events. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up date with all the results and provide you with some highlights.

16:01 CET - Back in Europe, we have more semi-final clashes in the ATP and WTA. 

First up, Pavel Kotov (24) has secured his spot in Sunday's Stockholm final with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Miomir Kecmanovic (24), whilst in Romania, Tamara Korpatsch (28) won an all-German semi-final against Eva Lys (21) 6-4, 6-3 to play for her maiden WTA Tour title.

13:42 CET - It will be an all-Czech final in Nanchang on Sunday as Katerina Siniakova (27) has beaten Leylah Fernandez (21) in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 - setting up a clash with compatriot Marie Bouzkova (25) for the title.

12:20 CET: The line-up for the Tokyo final has been completed and there has been some heartbreak for the home fans. Aslan Karatsev (30) has seen off home favourite Shintaro Mochizuki (20), who had been having a fairytale run, 6-3, 6-4. He will now face Ben Shelton (21) in Sunday's showpiece.

11:06 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) is into the final in Nanchang after a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Diana Shnaider (19).

Bouzkova vs Shnaider highlights
Flashscore
Bouzkova interview
Flashscore

09:57 CET - Ben Shelton (21) has battled back from the absolute brink to claim a thrilling victory against Marcos Giron (30) and reach his first-ever ATP final. The American was a set and a double break down, but mounted a stunning comeback to win 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours and 51 minutes.

Shelton vs Giron highlights
Flashscore
Shelton interview
Flashscore

07:25 CET - Get yourselves strapped in and ready for all the tennis today - it's going to be a busy one! Some of the big names in action include Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Antwerp, Ben Shelton (21) in Tokyo, Leylah Fernandez (21) in Nanchang and Gael Monfils (37) in Stockholm.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas going strong in Antwerp, Fernandez wins twice in one day
Tennis Tracker: Fritz falls in Tokyo, Tsitsipas through in Antwerp as only top seed left
Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz & Ruud suffer shock defeats in Tokyo, Rune loses in Stockholm
Show more
Tennis
Ben Shelton shocked by speed of career after moving into Japan Open semis
Novak Djokovic to start 2024 season at United Cup but Rafael Nadal set to be absent
ATP roundup: Shintaro Mochizuki stuns top seed Taylor Fritz in Tokyo
WTA roundup: Paolini battles into Tunisia final eight after triumphing over Marcinko
EXCLUSIVE: Romanian tennis star Ana Bogdan - 'I want to win bigger tournaments'
Boris Becker returns to tennis to coach Denmark's world number six Holger Rune
Billie Jean King believes WTA tour will inevitably extend to Saudi Arabia
Most Read
Football Tracker: City cruising against Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen up at Wolfsburg
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro
Cheats, monsters and paradise: How Javier Aguirre and new owners turned Mallorca around

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings