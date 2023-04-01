Tennis Tracker: Shelton reaches first final, Tsitsipas and Fernandez in semi-final action

11:06 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) is into the final in Nanchang after a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Diana Shnaider (19).
09:57 CET - Ben Shelton (21) has battled back from the absolute brink to claim a thrilling victory against Marcos Giron (30) and reach his first-ever ATP final. The American was a set and a double break down, but mounted a stunning comeback to win 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours and 51 minutes.
07:25 CET - Get yourselves strapped in and ready for all the tennis today - it's going to be a busy one! Some of the big names in action include Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Antwerp, Ben Shelton (21) in Tokyo, Leylah Fernandez (21) in Nanchang and Gael Monfils (37) in Stockholm.