Tennis Tracker: Shelton reaches first final, Tsitsipas and Fernandez in semi-final action

Tennis Tracker: Shelton reaches first final, Tsitsipas and Fernandez in semi-final action
Tsitsipas faces Fils in Antwerp
Tsitsipas faces Fils in Antwerp
Profimedia
It’s set to be a busy day in the world of tennis, with a whole host of semi-finals taking place at six different events. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up date with all the results and provide you with some highlights.

11:06 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) is into the final in Nanchang after a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Diana Shnaider (19).

Bouzkova vs Shnaider highlights
Flashscore
Bouzkova interview
Flashscore

09:57 CET - Ben Shelton (21) has battled back from the absolute brink to claim a thrilling victory against Marcos Giron (30) and reach his first-ever ATP final. The American was a set and a double break down, but mounted a stunning comeback to win 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours and 51 minutes.

Shelton vs Giron highlights
Flashscore
Shelton interview
Flashscore

07:25 CET - Get yourselves strapped in and ready for all the tennis today - it's going to be a busy one! Some of the big names in action include Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Antwerp, Ben Shelton (21) in Tokyo, Leylah Fernandez (21) in Nanchang and Gael Monfils (37) in Stockholm.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
