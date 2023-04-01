Tennis Tracker: Shelton shocks Tiafoe to make US Open semis

There are four semi-final spots still up for grabs at the US Open, and who fills them will be decided today with the final two quarter-finals of both the men's and women's draw being played.

09:42 CET - After making it through to the semi-finals last night, Novak Djokovic (36) admitted he's struggling to have fun at the US Open due to the pressure and stress he's experiencing.

"I'm trying to enjoy the moments on the court, but there's so much stress and pressure going on that it's hard to have fun, so to say, on the court," Djokovic told reporters.

08:13 CET - Before Shelton's win, Karolina Muchova (27) set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff (19) by winning 6-0, 6-3 against Sorana Cirstea (33).

"I felt very good actually from the start till the end," Muchova told reporters.

"I had a good feeling with the ball from the baseline, I felt good on the net, slicing, and with my whole game. I really like the court and like the atmosphere and I was enjoying it."

07:21 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which has started with a bang. Just under an hour ago, unseeded American Ben Shelton (20) beat 10th seed and compatriot Frances Tiafoe (25) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 to set up a semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic (36).

