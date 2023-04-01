Tennis Tracker: Shelton through in four sets, Gauff in action

Coco Gauff is looking to make the last eight for the second straight year

We're getting to the business end of the US Open, with those remaining beginning their battles for a spot in the quarter-finals today.

21:22 CET - Karolina Muchova (27) now knows who she will play in last eight after Sorana Cirstea (33) beat Belinda Bencic (26) in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in 85 minutes. For the Romanian, this marks her longest run at Flushing Meadows, and she will hope to go even further next week.

21:03 CET - In an all-American fourth round tie, Ben Shelton (20) has seen off compatriot Tommy Paul (26) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

During the game, Shelton also sent down the fastest serve of the tournament so far - a definite warning shot to the rest of the field.

19:48 CET - Karolina Muchova (27) has become this year's first US Open quarter-finalist, beating Wang Xinyu (21) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

17:10 CET - The evening's action is underway! First up is a clash between tenth-seed Karolina Muchova (27) and young talent Wang Xinyu (21).

Follow it live here

15:30 CET - The action for the day will get underway in just over an hour's time; read more about the matches to come here.

10:42 CET - Of the matches to come later today, the most exciting has to be the clash between world number six Coco Gauff (19) and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki (33), who's lighting up the sport on her comeback.

It will be the first time they've played one another, and will get underway at 19:00 CET.

10:00 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) survived a big scare yesterday, going two sets down against compatriot Laslo Djere (28) before turning things around, but rival Carlos Alcaraz (20) says he never doubted that the Serb would do so.

Read his comments here

08:51 CET - While Medvedev matched on, fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) couldn't join him in the next round, with Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) defeating her 6-2, 6-1.

Click here to read more

08:48 CET - Things are looking good for those playing on home turf right now with four American men still standing and three American women joining Coco Gauff (19) in the last 16 last night.

Read more here

07:42 CET - The men's sixth seed is also through with Jannik Sinner (22) seeing off a valiant challenge from former champion Stan Wawrinka (38), winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

07:38 CET - Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) has just finished off the final match of the third round, winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 against Sebastian Baez (22).

07:35 CET - Over on Arthur Ashe, Ons Jabuer (29) - struggling with illness - scraped through to the fourth round, coming from behind to beat Marie Bouzkova (25) 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

07:30 CET - The main event on Louis Armstrong Stadium saw Alexander Zverev (26) fight back from a set down to beat Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Bulgarian had two set points in the second-set tiebreak but failed to take them and faded after that.

07:25 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the US Open, which has already begun to unfold in the early hours. Here's what's happened already...