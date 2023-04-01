Tennis Tracker: Shelton through in Tokyo, Fernandez continues good form in Nanchang

Shelton downed countryman Paul
It's getting to the business end of a number of tournaments around the world; we will focus on the quarter-final results and updates in Belgium, Sweden, Japan and China. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

10:03 CET - Diana Shnaider (19) is through to the semi-finals in Nanchang after winning against Nao Hibino (28) 6-0, 7-5.

09:37 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime's (23) run in Tokyo has come to an end after a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marcos Giron (30).

Auger-Aliassime vs Giron highlights
Giron interview
09:17 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) joined Nanchang's final eight after defeating Xiaodi You (27) 6-4, 6-1.

You - Fernandez highlights
Fernandez interview
09:09 CET - Ben Shelton (21) was the winner of an exciting contest against Tommy Paul (26) as the world number 19 became the first semi-finalist of the day after his 7-6, 6-3 victory.

Paul - Shelton highlights
05:43 CET - An All-American clash sees Tommy Paul clash with Ben Shelton in Tokyo for a final four spot, followed by Felix Auger Aliassime's match with Marcos Giron

Alex de Minaur takes on Aslan Karatsev while Alexei Popyrin clashes with Shintaro Mochizuki. Veteran Gael Monfils eyes the semi-finals in Stockholm but will have to get past fellow countryman Adrian Mannarino in order to do so. Tallon Griekspoor is on the other end of the draw, playing against Pavel Kotov.

In Antwerp, Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Yannick Hanfmann for a place in the final four.

Another clash of fellow compatriots sees Italian Jasmine Paolini facing Lucia Bronzetti in Monastir as they follow Elise Merten and Mai Hontama's match. 

Meanwhile, in Nanchang, teenage prodigy Diana Shnaider continues to impress as she looks to reach the final four of the China tournament. Her challenger will be Nao Hibino. Leylah Fernandez also faces Xiaodi You.

