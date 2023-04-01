Tennis Tracker: Shelton through in Tokyo, Fernandez wins twice in one day in Nanchang

It's getting to the business end of a number of tournaments around the world; we will focus on the quarter-final results and updates in Belgium, Sweden, Japan and China. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

18:20 CET - Earlier in Antwerp, Alexander Bublik (26) and Maximilian Marterer (28) picked up quarter-final wins with the two other quarters to come.

In Stockholm, the first two semi-final qualifiers were Pavel Kotov (24) and Miomir Kecmanovic (25) - also two more to come there.

15:14 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) won the battle of the Italians after defeating Lucia Bronzetti (24) in Monastir 7-5, 7-6.

Paolini - Bronzetti highlights Flashscore

Paolini post-match interview Flashscore

14:34 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) has gone bang-bang! After earlier winning to make it through to the last eight in Nanchang, the Canadian has now beaten Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) 6-3, 6-4 to move into the semis tomorrow.

12:47 CET - Aslan Karatsev (30) pulled an upset against Alex de Minaur (24) to move to the final four in Tokyo after a 6-3, 6-2 win.

De Minaur - Karatsev highlights Flashscore

11:50 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) cruised through in Nanchang, defeating Camila Osorio (21) 6-0, 6-4.

Bouzkova vs Osorio highlights Flashscore

Bouzkova interview Flashscore

10:03 CET - Diana Shnaider (19) is through to the semi-finals in Nanchang after winning against Nao Hibino (28) 6-0, 7-5.

09:37 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime's (23) run in Tokyo has come to an end after a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marcos Giron (30).

Auger-Aliassime vs Giron highlights Flashscore

Giron interview Flashscore

09:17 CET - Leylah Fernandez (21) joined Nanchang's final eight after defeating Xiaodi You (27) 6-4, 6-1.

You - Fernandez highlights Flashscore

Fernandez interview Flashscore

09:09 CET - Ben Shelton (21) was the winner of an exciting contest against Tommy Paul (26) as the world number 19 became the first semi-finalist of the day after his 7-6, 6-3 victory.

Paul - Shelton highlights Flashscore

05:43 CET - An All-American clash sees Tommy Paul clash with Ben Shelton in Tokyo for a final four spot, followed by Felix Auger Aliassime's match with Marcos Giron.

Alex de Minaur takes on Aslan Karatsev while Alexei Popyrin clashes with Shintaro Mochizuki. Veteran Gael Monfils eyes the semi-finals in Stockholm but will have to get past fellow countryman Adrian Mannarino in order to do so. Tallon Griekspoor is on the other end of the draw, playing against Pavel Kotov.

In Antwerp, Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Yannick Hanfmann for a place in the final four.

Another clash of fellow compatriots sees Italian Jasmine Paolini facing Lucia Bronzetti in Monastir as they follow Elise Merten and Mai Hontama's match.

Meanwhile, in Nanchang, teenage prodigy Diana Shnaider continues to impress as she looks to reach the final four of the China tournament. Her challenger will be Nao Hibino. Leylah Fernandez also faces Xiaodi You.