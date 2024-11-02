Tennis Tracker: Shnaider joins Boulter in Hong Kong final, WTA Finals to get underway later

Today marks the start of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, with top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) taking on Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng (22). We've also reached the semi-final stage at tournaments in Paris, Hong Kong, Jiujiang and Merida.

11:35 CET - Following back-to-back defeats to Leylah Fernandez (22), Diana Shnaider (21) finally registered her first victory over the Canadian, winning 6-4, 6-2 to move into the Hong Kong final. She now stands on the verge of her fourth title of the year, and will face Katie Boulter (28) in the showpiece event tomorrow.

10:18 CET - Katie Boulter (28) has progressed to her third final of 2024, with the Brit overcoming a second-set wobble to beat Yue Yuan (26) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, in Jiujiang, Viktorija Golubic (32) is through to tomorrow's showpiece after an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 triumph over top seed Marie Bouzkova (26).

08:58 CET - It promises to be a thrilling day of action, with plenty of high-profile clashes to look forward to.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka (26) kicks off proceedings at the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh when she comes up against the in-form Qinwen Zheng (22) at 16:00 CET. Following that match, Jasmine Paolini (28) takes on Elena Rybakina (25).

Elsewhere, the headline matches take place at the Paris Masters, as third seed Alexander Zverev (27) faces talented Dane Holger Rune (21), who is looking to seal his place in this month's ATP Finals. In the other last-four clash, home favourite Ugo Humbert (26) takes on Karen Khachanov (28).

At the WTA event in Hong Kong, Diana Shnaider (20) is looking to continue her superb 2024 when she comes up against Leylah Fernandez (22) in a blockbuster tussle. The winner of that match will face either Katie Boulter (28) or Yue Yuan (26) in tomorrow's final.

Meanwhile, there are also semi-finals in Jiujiang and Merida that we'll keep you up to date with.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!