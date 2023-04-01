Tennis Tracker: Shock exits in Canada with Murray and Vondrousova in action today

The hard court season moves to Canada this week as the ATP tour goes to Toronto and Montreal hosts the WTA tour. The US Open is just two weeks away and so preparations are hotting up as the world's best players look to build some confidence.

11:35 CET - As reported earlier, Frances Tiafoe (25) was defeated by Milos Raonic (32) 7-6(14-12), 6-7 (4-7), 3-6 overnight. We have the highlights from that marathon clash below!

Tiafoe - Raonic highlights Flashscore

Milos Raonic's post-match comments Flashscore

7:16 CET - Hello and welcome to today's action which sees Andy Murray (36) continue his US Open preparation and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) face a tough early test against Egypt's Mayar Sherif (27).

There were two unexpected results overnight in the tennis as Frances Tiafoe was defeated by world number 545 Milos Raonic on Raonic's return from a lengthy injury, losing 7-6(14-12), 6-7 (4-7), 3-6.

Meanwhile over in Montreal on the WTA there was an even bigger shock as Jelena Ostapekno (26) lost to world number 684 Jennifer Brady (28) 6-7 (7-9), 6-0, 6-7 (8-10).