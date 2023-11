Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Djokovic clash for the ATP Finals title in Turin

The day is finally here! A name will be crowned ATP Finals champion after a long season. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:41 CET - Jannik Sinner made it for the first time ever to this stage of the tournament as he takes on Novak Djokovic for the ATP Finals title.

The Italian surprisingly defeated world number three Daniil Medvedev, setting up the clash with current champion Djokovic who got past Carlos Alcaraz yesterday.