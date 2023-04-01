Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Fritz look for semi-final spots in Hertogenbosch and Stuttgart

After a day wrapped up with the shock exit of Stefanos Tsitsipas at the hands of Richard Gasquet, the spotlight now shifts to the quarter-finals as things get more serious in the first tour of the grass season. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch.

9:46 CET - Andy Murray (36) is in the best shape since his hip surgery as the former world number one prepares for a run at Wimbledon, he said after cruising into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing.

The Scot won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown last month but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux before pulling out of the French Open.

"In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive," Murray said he said after beating Hugo Grenier 6-3 7-5.

"I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me."

7:20 CET - Starting in the Netherlands, looking to book a place in the final four will be top seeds Jannik Sinner as he takes on Emil Ruusuvuori, and world number 18 Alex De Minaur who faces Tallon Griekspoor.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart, underdog Richard Gasquet can start to believe after knocking out world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas yesterday, the Frenchman is set against Jan-Lennard Struff as he tries to book a semi-final spot. World number eight Taylor Fritz who is on an attempt to improve his recent records faces Marton Fucsovics.

In terms of WTA action, Veronika Kudermetova faces Celine Naef as the Swiss continues to impress with her journey so far. As for Nottingham, we have three locals playing in three of the quarter-finals, as well as Alize Cornet waving the French flag against American Elizabeth Mandlik.