Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Kerber through in Indian Wells, Murray and Swiatek in action

Sinner in action today
Sinner in action today
Profimedia, Flashscore
The big hitters start their Indian Wells campaigns today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Elena Rybakina (24) in action. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results and updates from California.

22:22 CET - Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber (36) has secured her best win since returning from maternity leave at the start of the year, defeating world No.10 Jelena Ostapenko (26) in a brilliant contest 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

21:36 CET - Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner's (22) scintillating form this season shows no sign of relenting, with the Italian dispatching of Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) 6-3, 6-0. Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has also picked up a victory, easing past Constant Lestienne (31) 6-4, 6-1.

21:10 CET - Alex de Minaur (25) has continued where he left off after his title in Acapulco last week, crushing Taro Daniel (31) 6-1, 6-2 in exactly an hour. Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) has also cruised through following a 6-0, 6-2 drubbing of Bernard Pera (29).

19:58 CET - Play in California is due to get underway in the next five minutes or so, with Jannik Sinner (22), Alex de Minaur (25) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) kicking off a star-studded day of action. 

19:00 CET - Welcome back to another edition of the Tennis Tracker. Today, we have a real feast of action for you from Indian Wells, including several star names. Up first, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner (22) takes on Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) and Alex de Minaur (25) faces Taro Daniel (31).

A little after that, Andrey Rublev (26) plays Andy Murray (36), while Alexander Zverev (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) take to the court.

There are a number of high-quality affairs on the women's side, with Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Angelique Kerber (36) locking horns as Iga Swiatek (22) and Danielle Collins (30) go head to head.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Elena Rybakina (24) are also beginning their title defences in the early hours of Saturday morning.

You can follow all the action live at Flashscore. 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
