Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out, Rublev and Ostapenko into semi-finals

Alcaraz is playing Queen's for the first time

It's quarter-finals day at the grass tournaments taking place in England and Germany, and there are plenty of eye-catching match-ups on the cards with some of the world's best facing off. We'll keep you up to date with all of those clashes right here.

20:44 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has completed the semi-final lineup in Halle after beating Tallon Griekspoor (26) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

19:35 CET - Sebastian Korda (22) has said that he feels he's one of the main contenders for the Wimbledon title, and he's backed that up today, beating home favourite Cameron Norrie (27) 6-4, 7-6 at Queen's.

19:07 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (27) has won an all-Czech clash with Linda Fruhvirtova (18) to advance to the Birmingham semi-finals, prevailing 6-3, 6-2.

18:36 CET - Poor weather in Berlin has meant the entire day's schedule of quarter-finals has been postponed to tomorrow.

Here's hoping we get a full day of play on the grass in the German capital then.

18:02 CET - There has been an upset over in Halle, with Roberto Bautista Agut (35) taking out world No.3 Daniil Medvedev (27) 7-5, 7-6(3).

17:53 CET - Holger Rune (20) has sealed an impressive win at Queen's, beating Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-4, 7-5. He will face Alex De Minaur (24) in the semis.

16:49 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) is through in Birmingham after beating Magdalena Frech (25) despite dropping the first set, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

16:43 CET - We have a few more results for you from London and Halle. At Queen's Alex De Minaur (24) outlasted Adrian Mannarino (34) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, while over in Germany, Alexander Zverev (26) overcame Nicolas Jarry (27) 7-5, 6-3.

13:59 CET - Some big injury news ahead of Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov (27) has been forced to withdraw from the tournament after the Russian said on Friday he had suffered a stress fracture in his back at the French Open.

Read about that here.

13:09 CET - In our first result of the day, Jannik Sinner (21) has been knocked out of Halle. The Italian was trailing 7-5, 2-0 to Alexander Bublik (26), before retiring with injury.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see Carlos Alcaraz (20) take on Grigor Dimitrov (32) at Queen's, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) do battle at Halle and Petra Kvitova (33) go head-to-head with Caroline Garcia (29) in Berlin as they all look to secure semi-final spots.