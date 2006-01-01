Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Shnaider in action, Paolini and Pegula into US Open fourth round

Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Shnaider in action, Paolini and Pegula into US Open fourth round

Sinner is in action
Sinner is in actionRobert Bell / INSTARimages / Flashscore
The third round of the US Open continues today, with Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Daniil Medvedev (28) all taking to the court on a busy Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

19:26 CET - Home favourite Jessica Pegula (30) has moved through in New York, overcoming Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) 6-3, 6-3.

19:15 CET - On the men's side, Tomas Machac (23) has brought an end to veteran David Goffin's (33) run at the US Open with a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win to book his place in the fourth round.

19:10 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has cruised into the women's fourth round with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win against Yulia Putintseva (29) as the Italian world number five continues to put a marker down as a contender for the title.

18:27 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) is the first player today into the fourth round, putting in a commanding performance to ease past Anastasia Potapova (23) 6-4, 6-2.

16:50 CET - Play is set to get underway in 10 minutes time, with David Goffin (33) vs Tomas Machac (23)Karolina Muchova (28) vs Anastasia Popapova (23) and Yulia Putintseva (29) vs Jasmine Paolini (28) all up first.

16:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to the US Open and more third-round action. As the tennis world continues to wrap its head around Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic's (37) shock exits in the last two nights, a fascinating day of action begins in around an hours time.

As the draw opens up on the men's side, an opportunity presents itself to players like Daniil Medvedev (28) who has fallen short before and world number one Jannik Sinner (23) who is now the favourite to win the title.

Both Medvedev and Sinner are in action today, with the former in overnight action and the latter getting underway in a few hours time.

Over on the women's side of the draw, world number one Iga Swiatek (23) is in action overnight, whilst world number five Jasmine Paolini (28) is in the first set of matches starting at 17:00 CET.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Frances Tiafoe exacts US Open revenge on Ben Shelton in all-American five-set epic
Aryna Sabalenka shrugs off late US Open start to battle past Ekaterina Alexandrova
Show more
Tennis
Defending champion Novak Djokovic dumped out by Alexei Popyrin at US Open
Defending champion Gauff passes Svitolina test to reach US Open fourth round
Updated
'Maybe I should quit': Badosa says she nearly retired amid injury woes
Olympic champion Zheng sharp in swift third-round US Open win over Niemeier
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic stunned by Popyrin at US Open, Sabalenka and Zverev fight through
'My heart dies every time I lose,' says devastated Naomi Osaka following US Open exit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings