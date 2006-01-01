Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Shnaider in early action, Swiatek to follow

Sinner is targeting a place in the third round
Sinner is targeting a place in the third round
The second round of the US Open continues today, with Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all taking to the court on a busy Thursday at Flushing Meadows.

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker as the second-round action continues at the US Open!

Hubert Hurkacz (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Anna Kalinskaya (25) take to the court in a couple of hours when play gets underway at 17:00 CET, while heavy hitters Jannik Sinner (23), Iga Swiatek (23) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) are in action later this evening.

Take a look at three of today's standout matches as well as the full schedule in both the men's and women's tournaments.

Zverev blasts past Muller to reach U.S. Open third round
Zheng survives Andreeva scare to advance at US Open
Tiafoe and Keys lead home charge into US Open third round
Garcia blames 'unhealthy betting' for online abuse after US Open exit
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova crashes out of US Open second round
Tennis Tracker: Gauff, Djokovic and Fritz all ease through as day three comes to an end
