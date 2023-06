Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Tiafoe begin their grass-court seasons, Sakkari facing Cornet

Last year's Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jannik Sinner will get his grass-court season underway in Hertogenbosch today, as will Frances Tiafoe in Stuttgart. We'll bring you updates on those matches and all the other action right here.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker, which will feature coverage of games featuring the likes of Jannik Sinner (21), Frances Tiafoe (25) and Maria Sakkari (27).