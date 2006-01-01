Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Zverev looking to reach Halle final, Gauff facing Jabeur

Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Zverev looking to reach Halle final, Gauff facing Jabeur

We're down to the final few matches of the week on the grass courts of Europe and a number of big names are still in with a chance of heading to Wimbledon with a new title to their name.

12:11 CET - Happy semi-final day! The final four in London, Birmingham, Berlin and Halle will all be battling it out for a place in their respective finals today.

Before that though, the Berlin quarter-finals need to be completed after being postponed by rain yesterday, and what quarter-finals they are, with world number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) facing Anna Kalinskaya (25) and world number two Coco Gauff (20) taking on two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (29).

09:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Tennis
