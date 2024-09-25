Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Sinner battles through in Beijing, Fritz and Tiafoe dumped out in Tokyo

Tennis Tracker: Sinner battles through in Beijing, Fritz and Tiafoe dumped out in Tokyo

Sinner was victorious this morning
Sinner was victorious this morningFlashscore / LINTAO ZHANG / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
The action continues today in East Asia, with Jannik Sinner (23) starting his tournament in Beijing and several of the world's best players taking to the court in Tokyo.

12:22 CET - Sijia Wei (20) secured the biggest win of her career, beating Elena Gabriela Ruse (26) 6-4, 7-6(6) on home turf in China to claim her first-ever Tour-level win.

Meanwhile, Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) won a barely believable four-hour and 15-minute contest against Xinyu Gao (26) 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5.

12:09 CET - Men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) survived a scare in his opening match in Beijing, but recovered to defeat Nicolas Jarry (28) in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Elsewhere, talented Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) produced a brilliant display to upset top seed Taylor Fritz (26) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Tokyo.

11:52 CET - Sixth seed Holger Rune (21) has secured a morale-boosting win in Japan, battling past Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (27) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. It breaks a three-match losing run for the inconsistent Dane.

10:14 CET - Defending champion Ben Shelton (21) is safely through in Tokyo after recovering from a set down to outlast fellow American Reilly Opelka (27) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

09:28 CET - Brandon Nakashima (23) has pulled off a superb win in Japan, sweeping aside compatriot and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe (26) 7-5, 6-3.

Elsewhere, Clara Tauson (21), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) and Nadia Podoroska (27) have all booked their spots in the next round at the WTA 1000 in Beijing.

08:18 CET - There have been a couple of early shocks in Tokyo, with Yoshihito Nishioka (28) and Alex Michelsen (20) winning three-set battles against Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) respectively.

There were no such struggles for fifth seed Tommy Paul (27) and US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper (22), who both progressed in impressive fashion.

Check out the full ATP and WTA schedules in Beijing and the ATP schedule in Tokyo.

07:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

