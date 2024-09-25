Tennis Tracker: Sinner battles through in Beijing, Fritz and Tiafoe dumped out in Tokyo

12:22 CET - Sijia Wei (20) secured the biggest win of her career, beating Elena Gabriela Ruse (26) 6-4, 7-6(6) on home turf in China to claim her first-ever Tour-level win.
Meanwhile, Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) won a barely believable four-hour and 15-minute contest against Xinyu Gao (26) 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5.
12:09 CET - Men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) survived a scare in his opening match in Beijing, but recovered to defeat Nicolas Jarry (28) in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Elsewhere, talented Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) produced a brilliant display to upset top seed Taylor Fritz (26) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Tokyo.
11:52 CET - Sixth seed Holger Rune (21) has secured a morale-boosting win in Japan, battling past Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (27) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. It breaks a three-match losing run for the inconsistent Dane.
10:14 CET - Defending champion Ben Shelton (21) is safely through in Tokyo after recovering from a set down to outlast fellow American Reilly Opelka (27) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
09:28 CET - Brandon Nakashima (23) has pulled off a superb win in Japan, sweeping aside compatriot and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe (26) 7-5, 6-3.
Elsewhere, Clara Tauson (21), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) and Nadia Podoroska (27) have all booked their spots in the next round at the WTA 1000 in Beijing.
08:18 CET - There have been a couple of early shocks in Tokyo, with Yoshihito Nishioka (28) and Alex Michelsen (20) winning three-set battles against Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) respectively.
There were no such struggles for fifth seed Tommy Paul (27) and US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper (22), who both progressed in impressive fashion.
Check out the full ATP and WTA schedules in Beijing and the ATP schedule in Tokyo.
07:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!