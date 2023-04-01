Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Shelton in Shanghai, Hong Kong Open getting underway

Reuters
It's an exciting day in the world of tennis with the Hong Kong Open starting on the women's side and two of the tour's most exciting talents, Ben Shelton (21) and Jannik Sinner (22), clashing for the first time on the men's side.

15:48 CET - Over in Hong Kong, seventh seed Peyton Stearns (22) has been seen off by Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova (18) in a three-set match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Fruhvirtova vs Stearns highlights
Flashscore

15:27 CET - In a thrilling encounter in Shanghai, Ben Shelton (20) has beaten sixth seed Jannik Sinner (21) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 in just over two-and-a-half hours.

Shelton - Sinner highlights
Flashscore
Ben Shelton post-match interview
Flashscore

14:40 CET - Sixth seed Martina Trevisan (29) has won her first match of the Hong Kong Open, beating Cristina Bucsa (25) 7-5, 6-2.

14:27 CET - In Seoul, Marie Bouzkova (25) has beaten Kayla Day (24) 6-4, 6-4.

Day vs Bouzkova highlights
Flashscore

12:24 CET - In as tight a two-setter as you'll see in Shanghai, Sebastian Korda (23) has beaten Francisco Cerundolo (25) 7-5, 7-6

Cerundolo vs Korda highlights
Flashscore
Korda interview
Flashscore

11:37 CET - Results coming in from Hong Kong, where teenage star Mirra Andreeva (16) is through to the next round, after beating Dayana Yastremska (23) 6-4, 6-3. Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova (27) and Kamilla Rahkimova (22) have also advanced.

Wang vs Siniakova highlights
Flashscore

10:53 CET - There's been another upset in Seoul with second seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) being knocked out by Dayeon Back (21), losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-6

09:31 CET - It's been a mixed day for Americans in Seoul with top seed Jessica Pegula (29) winning but fifth seed Sofia Kenin (24) suffering a surprise defeat.

09:25 CET - The first match of the day in Shanghai has produced a big upset, with eighth seed Casper Ruud (24) losing 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to world number 91 Fabian Marozsan (24). 

Read more here 

Ruud vs Marozsan highlights
Flashscore
Marozsan interview
Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which is already underway in Shanghai and Seoul, with the Hong Kong Open beginning shortly. 

Tennis
