Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Shelton in Shanghai, Hong Kong Open getting underway

15:48 CET - Over in Hong Kong, seventh seed Peyton Stearns (22) has been seen off by Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova (18) in a three-set match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
15:27 CET - In a thrilling encounter in Shanghai, Ben Shelton (20) has beaten sixth seed Jannik Sinner (21) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 in just over two-and-a-half hours.
14:40 CET - Sixth seed Martina Trevisan (29) has won her first match of the Hong Kong Open, beating Cristina Bucsa (25) 7-5, 6-2.
14:27 CET - In Seoul, Marie Bouzkova (25) has beaten Kayla Day (24) 6-4, 6-4.
12:24 CET - In as tight a two-setter as you'll see in Shanghai, Sebastian Korda (23) has beaten Francisco Cerundolo (25) 7-5, 7-6.
11:37 CET - Results coming in from Hong Kong, where teenage star Mirra Andreeva (16) is through to the next round, after beating Dayana Yastremska (23) 6-4, 6-3. Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova (27) and Kamilla Rahkimova (22) have also advanced.
10:53 CET - There's been another upset in Seoul with second seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) being knocked out by Dayeon Back (21), losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-6.
09:31 CET - It's been a mixed day for Americans in Seoul with top seed Jessica Pegula (29) winning but fifth seed Sofia Kenin (24) suffering a surprise defeat.
09:25 CET - The first match of the day in Shanghai has produced a big upset, with eighth seed Casper Ruud (24) losing 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to world number 91 Fabian Marozsan (24).
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which is already underway in Shanghai and Seoul, with the Hong Kong Open beginning shortly.