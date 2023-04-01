Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Medvedev to win Vienna Open, WTA Finals beginning

Sinner has beaten Medvedev for the second final in a row

It's a day of both beginnings and endings in the world of tennis with the WTA Finals getting underway in Cancun and the WTA Elite Trophy as well as ATP tournaments in Basel and Vienna coming to a close.

22:15 CET - The WTA Finals are about to get started in Cancun!

The first clash sees world number four Elena Rybakina (24) meeting number five Jessica Pegula (29) in Group A.

Later, top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) plays Maria Sakkari (28)

19:50 CET - The ATP FlashMoment of the day is this rally between Daniil Medvedev (27) and Jannik Sinner (22).

19:44 CET - The FlashMoment of today's WTA Elite Trophy Final is this stunning one-handed backhand from Qinwen Zheng (21).

17:40 CET - For the second year in a row, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is the Basel champion! The Canadian has beaten Hubert Hurkacz (26) 7-6, 7-6.

After a disappointing season, FAA is starting to look like his old self again.

17:17 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has won the Vienna Open! In a thrilling match that went back and forth, he beat Daniil Medvedev (27) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 to claim his 10th career title.

What a talent the Italian is.

13:21 CET - The first of the men's finals today will begin in under an hour, at 14:00 CET, with world number three Daniil Medvedev (27) and world number four Jannik Sinner (22) facing off in Vienna.

Around 90 minutes later, the final in Basel between Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) will get underway.

12:40 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) begins her WTA Finals tonight against Maria Sakkari (28), and heads into the tournament aiming to fend off Iga Swiatek (22) and secure the year-end world number-one ranking.

11:37 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has beaten Qinwen Zheng (21) in Zhuhai to win the WTA Elite Trophy, prevailing 7-6, 7-6 in an epic of just under three hours.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. With the WTA Finals getting started and top players facing off in three tournament finals, you won't want to miss a thing, and we'll make sure you don't.