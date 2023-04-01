Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Sonego in second round

Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Sonego in second round
Jannik Sinner needed 126 minutes to advance
Reuters
Things are getting more interesting in this US Open as we are beginning to witness more and more upsets and matches getting tighter. We will bring you the latest from the New York Grand Slam here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker, stay tuned!

19:32 CET - Our first big shock of the day with Jack Draper (21) of Great Britain has taken care of 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 for one of his biggest wins of the Brit's career.

19:18 CET - Sixth seed Jannik Sinner (22) is through at the US Open, downing fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego (28) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

18:16 CET - Our first result from day four is in with home favourite Peyton Stearns (21) serenely making her way past Dane Clara Tauson (20) 6-3, 6-0.

17:00 CET - Day four of the US Open has just begun as play is underway in New York! Keep your Tennis Tracker as we bring you the latest updates.

8:36 CET - Last year's US Open runner-up Casper Ruud (24) said China's Zhang Zhizhen (26) would be a threat for years to come after falling to the world number 67 at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday in a rematch of their French Open meeting.

World number five Ruud had rallied to beat Zhang in four sets on the red clay of Roland Garros in June but the Norwegian found his opponent's forehand too hot to handle in New York, suffering a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2, second-round loss.

"He plays really aggressive," Ruud told reporters. "I think today he played better forehand than in Roland Garros, was more mistakes from the forehand last time. That was my gameplan, try to play heavy to his forehand and make him run on the forehand.

Read the full story here.

5:30 CET - Bringing you some overnight results from the men's tournament as it has been a good day for the US with their poised favourites shining on their local stage. Starting with Frances Tiafoe, who only needed an hour and a half to get past Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. 

His proud compatriot Taylor Fritz managed a simple victory as well, brushing off Juan Pablo Varillas 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Tommy Paul on the other hand was one American who found it a bit more challenging but came up with the same outcome as he triumphed over Roman Safiullin after over three hours and five sets 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Is it finally the year to see the US Open go to an American? Well, only time will tell.

A few surprising results took place too, world number five Casper Ruud was upset by resilient Zhizhen Zhang 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka was stunned by Lin Zhu, losing an impressively one-side 6-3, 6-3 match. 

Caroline Wozniacki got past Petra Kvitova in a battle of past Grand Slam champions that ended with a close 7-5, 7-6. Jelena Ostapenko rallied hard to victory against Elina Avanesyan, winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Later on today we shall see an All-Italian battle as two of the country's most exciting prospects take to court in Jannik Sinner ad Lorenzo Sonego. Their compatriot Matteo Berrettini will be following them with a clash against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, before Andrey Rublev takes on Gael Monfils.

Andy Murray is set to face off against Gregor Dimitrov as Hubert Hurkacz takes on Jack Draper. Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur  takes to court against Linda Noskova, she follows Aryna Sabalenka's clash with Jodie Burrage.

