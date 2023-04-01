Tennis Tracker: Sinner defeats Bublik in Hertogenbosch, Azarenka dumped out

Sinner is into the quarter-finals in Hertogenbosch

Last year's Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jannik Sinner got his grass-court season underway in Hertogenbosch today and Frances Tiafoe will as well over in Stuttgart. We'll bring you updates on those matches and all the other action right here on the Tennis Tracker.

16:04 CET - Jannik Sinner (21) has beaten Alexander Bublik (25) 6-4, 6-2 in Hertogenbosch to qualify for the quarter-finals.

15:47 CET - Wrapping up some of the day's results - in Stuttgart, both Christopher O'Connell (29) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) have advanced to the quarter-finals with wins. They will face each other next in the last eight.

Over in Hertogenbosch, on the men's side, Emil Ruusuvuori (24) earlier booked his spot in the quarter-finals. In the ladies' competition, Veronika Kudermetova (26)also won to make the quarters.

In Nottingham, Viktorija Golubic (30) upset fourth seed Donna Vekic (26) 6-4, 6-1. Magdalena Frech (25) also won today to advance to the last eight.

14:08 CET - The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record £44.7 million for the Championships this year, an 11.2% increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday.

12:46 CET - Well, the first shock of the day is in as Ashlyn Krueger (19) has knocked Victoria Azarenka (33) out in the second round of Hertogenbosch. The match finished 6-3, 6-2 in favour of the young American.

11:59 CET - Venus Williams' (42) return to action following a five-month injury layoff ended in defeat yesterday as the seven-times Grand Slam champion fell to Swiss teenager Celine Naef (17) in three sets at the Libema Open grasscourt tournament in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

11:50 CET - Nick Kyrgios (28) has revealed the extent of his mental struggles following the disappointment of his Wimbledon 2019 loss to Rafa Nadal in the second round.

The revelations emerge in upcoming episodes of the hit Netflix series Break Point. The episodes chronicle Kyrgios's run to last year's Wimbledon final with the highlight of his career so far prompting recollections of his 2019 nadir.

"That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn't deal with it. I hated the kind of person I was," Kyrgios says.

"I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away.

"You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars. That's why I actually got my arm sleeve. To cover it all."

11:30 CET - Play is underway around the ATP and WTA grass courts events in Europe. Stay tuned for highlights and results throughout the day.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker, which will feature coverage of games featuring the likes of Jannik Sinner (21), Frances Tiafoe (25) and Maria Sakkari (27).