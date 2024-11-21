Tennis Tracker: Sinner demolishes Baez to set up decider between Argentina and Italy

The Davis Cup quarter-final action continues in Malaga today, with the USA facing Australia and Italy coming up against Argentina.

20:35 CET - We will go to the doubles decider between Italy and Argentina. Jannik Sinner (23) made light work of Sebastian Baez (23), winning their rubber 6-2, 6-1 to set up the all-important final game of the night.

19:11 CET - It's first blood to Argentina in their Davis Cup last-eight tie with Italy thanks to a straight-set win for Francisco Cerundolo (26).

The Argentine saw off Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-4, 6-1 to give his nation the advantage. Now, though Sebastian Baez (23) takes on the toughest prospect in tennis right now, Jannik Sinner (23), knowing a win will put them into the semi-finals.

Follow that game now.

17:00 CET - The final quarter-final tie in Malaga sees defending champions Italy face Argentina. Lining up for the opening singles rubber are Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Francisco Cerundolo (26).

Follow that match from 17:15 CET here.

16:37 CET - Australia have booked their spot in the Davis Cup semi-finals for the third successive year after Matthew Ebden (36) and Jordan Thompson (30) defeated USA pair Tommy Paul (27) and Ben Shelton (22) in the decisive doubles rubber 6-4, 6-4.

14:22 CET - The USA have drawn level in their Davis Cup quarter-final against Australia, with Taylor Fritz (27) producing a superb performance to sweep aside Alex de Minaur (25) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

To a decisive doubles rubber we go...

12:45 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) has put Australia 1-0 up in Malaga after coming out on top in a thrilling final-set tie-break to defeat Ben Shelton (22) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(14).

The Aussie saved four match points en route to victory, and will now hope Alex de Minaur (25) can seal the tie against Taylor Fritz (27) in the second singles rubber.

Follow Fritz vs De Minaur here.

09:52 CET - In today's first Davis Cup tie, the USA take on Australia with Ben Shelton (22) coming up against Thanasi Kokkinakis (28) in the opening singles rubber at 10:00 CET.

Following that clash, world number four Taylor Fritz (27) faces Alex de Minaur (25) in a blockbuster tussle.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!