Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Djokovic contesting Shanghai final, Sabalenka facing Zheng in Wuhan

Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Djokovic contesting Shanghai final, Sabalenka facing Zheng in Wuhan

Can Djokovic get the better of Sinner?
Can Djokovic get the better of Sinner?Bai Xuefei / Xinhua News / Profimedia / Flashscore
It's the final day of two major tournaments in China and they're ending with mouthwatering finals as Jannik Sinner (23) and Novak Djokovic (37) go head-to-head in Shanghai before Aryna Sabalenka (26) takes on Qinwen Zheng (22) in Wuhan.

11:51 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has claimed the first set of the Wuhan final against Qinwen Zheng (22), winning it 6-3.

11:34 CET - The first set goes to Sinner! Neither faced a single break point on their way to a tiebreak, which the Italian won 7-4 thanks largely to a few errors from Djokovic. Can the Serb bounce back?

10:40 CET - The first of today's two finals is about to get underway, with Novak Djokovic (37) serving first in Shanghai in his clash with Jannik Sinner (23).

Follow it here

09:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Fritz to set up Sinner final, Sabalenka into Wuhan decider
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Mensik in Shanghai, Zheng into Wuhan semi
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic expecting endurance battle with Sinner in Shanghai final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Sabalenka downs Gauff in three sets to reach Wuhan Open final, Zheng awaits
Updated
Sinner's dominant start to the season helped secure year-end top spot
Updated
Djokovic battles past Fritz to set up Shanghai final with Sinner
Updated
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
Most Read
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings