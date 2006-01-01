Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Djokovic contesting Shanghai final, Sabalenka facing Zheng in Wuhan

It's the final day of two major tournaments in China and they're ending with mouthwatering finals as Jannik Sinner (23) and Novak Djokovic (37) go head-to-head in Shanghai before Aryna Sabalenka (26) takes on Qinwen Zheng (22) in Wuhan.
11:51 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has claimed the first set of the Wuhan final against Qinwen Zheng (22), winning it 6-3.
11:34 CET - The first set goes to Sinner! Neither faced a single break point on their way to a tiebreak, which the Italian won 7-4 thanks largely to a few errors from Djokovic. Can the Serb bounce back?
10:40 CET - The first of today's two finals is about to get underway, with Novak Djokovic (37) serving first in Shanghai in his clash with Jannik Sinner (23).
