Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Djokovic to keep Italy alive in Davis Cup semi-finals

Australia are in the Davis Cup final, and today, we will find out whether they will be facing Serbia or Italy in the showpiece Sunday event. The Tennis Tracker will keep you updated with the results from all the matches.

17:50 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (22) will both turn out again for the deciding doubles rubber in the Davis Cup semi-final between Italy and Serbia. It will start at roughly 18:15 CET.

Follow the action here.

17:43 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has defeated Novak Djokovic (36) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to keep Italy in the Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia.

The tie will go down to the doubles!

14:41 CET - Miomir Kecmanovic (24) has battled back emphatically after losing a nail-biting first set to defeat Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 and give Serbia a 1-0 lead against Italy. Up next: Novak Djokovic (36) vs Jannik Sinner (22).

11:06 CET - The clash between Serbia and Italy will begin in just under an hour, with Lorenzo Musetti (21) getting proceedings underway against Miomir Kecmanovic (24) as both players look to give their nations a strong start.

07:30 CET - It's Serbia vs Italy in the second Davis Cup semi-final, and that means we are set to see Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (22) slug it out for the third time in just under two weeks. Who will be facing Australia in the final on Sunday?